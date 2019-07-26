Reviewing Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)’s and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s results

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 1.03 N/A 0.65 34.21 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 0.36 104.29

Table 1 highlights Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Loral Space & Communications Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Comtech Telecommunications Corp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.3% 3.2% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Volatility and Risk

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s beta is 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 77.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 77.2. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Loral Space & Communications Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s upside potential is 34.61% at a $38 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.8% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares and 97.3% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares. 0.1% are Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.81% of Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comtech Telecommunications Corp. -4.52% -5.7% -16.21% -21.36% -26.1% -8.92% Loral Space & Communications Inc. -0.93% -0.29% -2.98% -16.8% -2.88% 0.51%

For the past year Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has -8.92% weaker performance while Loral Space & Communications Inc. has 0.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Comtech Telecommunications Corp. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.