Reviewing Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)’s and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 1.02 N/A 0.65 34.21 Lantronix Inc. 3 1.70 N/A 0.08 42.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Lantronix Inc. Lantronix Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Comtech Telecommunications Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Lantronix Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Lantronix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.3% 3.2% Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lantronix Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Its rival Lantronix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 2.6 respectively. Lantronix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Lantronix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Lantronix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is $38, with potential upside of 35.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Lantronix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.8% and 26.8%. 0.1% are Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Lantronix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comtech Telecommunications Corp. -4.52% -5.7% -16.21% -21.36% -26.1% -8.92% Lantronix Inc. 1.77% 2.68% 28.73% -7.26% 44.56% 17.35%

For the past year Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has -8.92% weaker performance while Lantronix Inc. has 17.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Lantronix Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.