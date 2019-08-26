Reviewing Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)’s and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 0.97 N/A 0.62 48.08 ClearOne Inc. 2 1.43 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and ClearOne Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and ClearOne Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.1% 3% ClearOne Inc. 0.00% -34.1% -30%

Risk and Volatility

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.46. ClearOne Inc. has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, ClearOne Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. ClearOne Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and ClearOne Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 ClearOne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s consensus price target is $38, while its potential upside is 42.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and ClearOne Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88% and 5.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 49.3% are ClearOne Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27% ClearOne Inc. 6.93% -3.14% 1.86% 7.46% -37.39% 72.8%

For the past year Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was less bullish than ClearOne Inc.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ClearOne Inc.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.