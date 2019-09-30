Reviewing Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK)’s and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s results

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 7 0.58 63.90M 0.24 28.34 Tengasco Inc. 1 0.00 5.18M 0.02 37.10

Demonstrates Comstock Resources Inc. and Tengasco Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Tengasco Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Comstock Resources Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Comstock Resources Inc. and Tengasco Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 883,817,427.39% 8.7% 1.4% Tengasco Inc. 764,462,809.92% 3.4% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Resources Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.29. Tengasco Inc. on the other hand, has 0.54 beta which makes it 46.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Comstock Resources Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Tengasco Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Tengasco Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Comstock Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Comstock Resources Inc. and Tengasco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 53% respectively. 0.3% are Comstock Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Tengasco Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77% Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc. has 50.77% stronger performance while Tengasco Inc. has -21.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Comstock Resources Inc. beats Tengasco Inc.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.