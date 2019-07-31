Reviewing Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK)’s and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 6 2.75 N/A -2.66 0.00 EQT Corporation 19 0.81 N/A -3.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Comstock Resources Inc. and EQT Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% -48.1% -1.9% EQT Corporation 0.00% -4.2% -1.9%

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Resources Inc. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. EQT Corporation’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

Comstock Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, EQT Corporation which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Comstock Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EQT Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Comstock Resources Inc. and EQT Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively EQT Corporation has a consensus target price of $16.5, with potential upside of 11.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of EQT Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of EQT Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. -6.8% -16.4% -6.95% -30.6% -37.8% 27.15% EQT Corporation 5.38% -0.19% 12.13% 10.22% -23.45% 14.03%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc. has stronger performance than EQT Corporation

Summary

Comstock Resources Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors EQT Corporation.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.