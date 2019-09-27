Reviewing Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK)’s and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s results

Both Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 7 0.58 63.90M 0.24 28.34 Callon Petroleum Company 4 0.31 203.46M 0.97 5.07

Demonstrates Comstock Resources Inc. and Callon Petroleum Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Callon Petroleum Company seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Comstock Resources Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Comstock Resources Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Callon Petroleum Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Comstock Resources Inc. and Callon Petroleum Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 898,734,177.22% 8.7% 1.4% Callon Petroleum Company 4,551,372,391.11% 9.3% 5.7%

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Resources Inc.’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Callon Petroleum Company on the other hand, has 1.4 beta which makes it 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Comstock Resources Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Callon Petroleum Company has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Comstock Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Comstock Resources Inc. and Callon Petroleum Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Callon Petroleum Company is $8.38, which is potential 88.31% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Comstock Resources Inc. and Callon Petroleum Company are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 0% respectively. About 0.3% of Comstock Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Callon Petroleum Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77% Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Callon Petroleum Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Callon Petroleum Company beats on 8 of the 14 factors Comstock Resources Inc.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.