Reviewing Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK)’s and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 6 2.10 N/A 0.24 28.34 Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.19 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Comstock Resources Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Comstock Resources Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Resources Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Approach Resources Inc. has a 3.07 beta which is 207.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Comstock Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Approach Resources Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Comstock Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Comstock Resources Inc. and Approach Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Approach Resources Inc.’s potential upside is 108.01% and its average price target is $0.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.9% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares and 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. shares. 0.3% are Comstock Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Approach Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc. has 50.77% stronger performance while Approach Resources Inc. has -69.05% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Comstock Resources Inc. beats Approach Resources Inc.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.