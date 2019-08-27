Reviewing Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK)’s and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)’s results

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 6 1.95 N/A 0.24 28.34 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 62 2.77 N/A 1.14 64.90

Table 1 highlights Comstock Resources Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Comstock Resources Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Comstock Resources Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Comstock Resources Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Resources Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on the other hand, has 1.66 beta which makes it 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Comstock Resources Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Comstock Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Comstock Resources Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $66.4 consensus target price and a -8.75% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.9% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Comstock Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Comstock Resources Inc.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.