Reviewing Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE)’s and Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s results

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) and Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) compete against each other in the Gold sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 77.71 N/A -0.14 0.00 Yamana Gold Inc. 2 1.70 N/A -0.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Comstock Mining Inc. and Yamana Gold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) and Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -89.5% -30.5% Yamana Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Mining Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.24 beta. Yamana Gold Inc.’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Comstock Mining Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Yamana Gold Inc. has 1.7 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Comstock Mining Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yamana Gold Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.5% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares and 60.7% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares. About 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Mining Inc. -16.4% -20.32% -39.04% -21.97% -21.02% 10% Yamana Gold Inc. 2.08% 21.9% 36.57% 6.12% -4.84% 25%

For the past year Comstock Mining Inc. has weaker performance than Yamana Gold Inc.

Summary

Yamana Gold Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.