Reviewing Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE)’s and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)’s results

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 53.85 N/A -0.14 0.00 Royal Gold Inc. 96 19.50 N/A 1.50 76.20

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -89.5% -30.5% Royal Gold Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Mining Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.24. Competitively, Royal Gold Inc.’s 77.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Comstock Mining Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Royal Gold Inc. is 5.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Royal Gold Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Comstock Mining Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Mining Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Royal Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Royal Gold Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $100 consensus target price and a -19.77% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Comstock Mining Inc. and Royal Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 81.7% respectively. Insiders held 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Royal Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Mining Inc. -16.4% -20.32% -39.04% -21.97% -21.02% 10% Royal Gold Inc. -3.47% 13% 35.52% 33.47% 35.85% 33.63%

For the past year Comstock Mining Inc. was less bullish than Royal Gold Inc.

Summary

Royal Gold Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.