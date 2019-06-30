Reviewing Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE)’s and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s results

As Gold businesses, Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 98.43 N/A -0.16 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 34 4.36 N/A 0.51 60.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Comstock Mining Inc. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -32.3% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.03 beta means Comstock Mining Inc.’s volatility is 103.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has beta of 0.02 which is 98.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Comstock Mining Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Newmont Goldcorp Corporation is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Comstock Mining Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Comstock Mining Inc. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Mining Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $38.45 consensus target price and a -0.05% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.1% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.2% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Mining Inc. -0.45% -3.3% 44.51% 28.93% -37.44% 67.22% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 1.62% -13.03% -5.34% -1.76% -22.12% -9.22%

For the past year Comstock Mining Inc. has 67.22% stronger performance while Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has -9.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation beats Comstock Mining Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The companyÂ’s operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.