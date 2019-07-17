Reviewing Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE)’s and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s results

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) are two firms in the Gold that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 91.18 N/A -0.16 0.00 Barrick Gold Corporation 13 3.74 N/A -1.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Comstock Mining Inc. and Barrick Gold Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Comstock Mining Inc. and Barrick Gold Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -32.3% Barrick Gold Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -6.1%

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Mining Inc.’s current beta is -0.03 and it happens to be 103.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Barrick Gold Corporation’s 149.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.49 beta.

Liquidity

Comstock Mining Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Barrick Gold Corporation which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Comstock Mining Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Barrick Gold Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Comstock Mining Inc. and Barrick Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 72.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Barrick Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Mining Inc. -0.45% -3.3% 44.51% 28.93% -37.44% 67.22% Barrick Gold Corporation -0.56% -8.29% -2.5% -3.18% -7.27% -7.68%

For the past year Comstock Mining Inc. has 67.22% stronger performance while Barrick Gold Corporation has -7.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Comstock Mining Inc. beats Barrick Gold Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.

Randgold Resources Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Sub-Saharan Africa. It holds interests in the Morila gold mine, the Loulo gold mine, and the Gounkoto gold mine, which are located in Mali, West Africa; Tongon mine situated within the Nielle exploitation permit in the north of CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire; and Kibali mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Helier, the Channel Islands.