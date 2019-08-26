Reviewing Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE)’s and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s results

Both Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) are Gold companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 59.60 N/A -0.14 0.00 AngloGold Ashanti Limited 15 2.48 N/A 0.32 53.65

Table 1 demonstrates Comstock Mining Inc. and AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -89.5% -30.5% AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0.00% 5.1% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Mining Inc. has a 0.24 beta, while its volatility is 76.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s 176.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Comstock Mining Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Comstock Mining Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Comstock Mining Inc. and AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Mining Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AngloGold Ashanti Limited 0 0 1 3.00

AngloGold Ashanti Limited on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus price target and a -6.75% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Comstock Mining Inc. and AngloGold Ashanti Limited are owned by institutional investors at 8.5% and 40.1% respectively. About 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.1% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Mining Inc. -16.4% -20.32% -39.04% -21.97% -21.02% 10% AngloGold Ashanti Limited -10.02% 0.65% 47.07% 23.36% 96.32% 35.94%

For the past year Comstock Mining Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AngloGold Ashanti Limited.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti Limited beats Comstock Mining Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, copper, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 mines in South Africa, Continental Africa, Australasia, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.