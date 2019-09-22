Reviewing comScore Inc. (SCOR)’s and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s results

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore Inc. 9 0.36 N/A -2.35 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.17 N/A 1.12 32.14

Demonstrates comScore Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

comScore Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.42. From a competition point of view, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of comScore Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than comScore Inc.

Analyst Ratings

comScore Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 0 1 2.50

comScore Inc. has a 614.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is $36.75, which is potential -3.90% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that comScore Inc. looks more robust than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75% of comScore Inc. shares and 84.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares. Insiders held 1.4% of comScore Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3%

For the past year comScore Inc. had bearish trend while Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated beats comScore Inc.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.