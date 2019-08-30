Reviewing comScore Inc. (SCOR)’s and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)’s results

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore Inc. 11 0.29 N/A -2.35 0.00 PRA Group Inc. 29 1.62 N/A 1.30 23.98

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of comScore Inc. and PRA Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1% PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.42 beta means comScore Inc.’s volatility is 58.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. PRA Group Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.64 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown comScore Inc. and PRA Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

comScore Inc.’s average price target is $23.2, while its potential upside is 1,160.87%. Meanwhile, PRA Group Inc.’s average price target is $32, while its potential downside is -6.79%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, comScore Inc. is looking more favorable than PRA Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both comScore Inc. and PRA Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of comScore Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of PRA Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13% PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74%

For the past year comScore Inc. has -77.13% weaker performance while PRA Group Inc. has 27.74% stronger performance.

Summary

PRA Group Inc. beats comScore Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.