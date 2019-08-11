Reviewing comScore Inc. (SCOR)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

comScore Inc. has 75% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand comScore Inc. has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have comScore Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.30% -14.10% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting comScore Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio comScore Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for comScore Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.97 2.74 2.59

comScore Inc. presently has an average target price of $23.2, suggesting a potential upside of 1,060.00%. As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 59.28%. Based on the results given earlier, comScore Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of comScore Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year comScore Inc. had bearish trend while comScore Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

comScore Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, comScore Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. comScore Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than comScore Inc.

Volatility & Risk

comScore Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.42. Competitively, comScore Inc.’s peers are 15.29% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

comScore Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors comScore Inc.’s peers beat comScore Inc.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.