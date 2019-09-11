Reviewing comScore Inc. (SCOR)’s and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore Inc. 10 0.44 N/A -2.35 0.00 ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for comScore Inc. and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows comScore Inc. and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1% ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2%

Risk & Volatility

comScore Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.42 beta. From a competition point of view, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has a 1.56 beta which is 56.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of comScore Inc. Its rival ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than comScore Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for comScore Inc. and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16.5 is comScore Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 478.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both comScore Inc. and ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75% and 6.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of comScore Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has 23.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13% ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11%

For the past year comScore Inc. has -77.13% weaker performance while ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has 35.11% stronger performance.

Summary

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors comScore Inc.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.