Reviewing CompX International Inc. (CIX)’s and Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s results

As Security & Protection Services companies, CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) and Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International Inc. 15 1.45 N/A 1.25 13.17 Napco Security Technologies Inc. 25 5.74 N/A 0.63 46.10

In table 1 we can see CompX International Inc. and Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Napco Security Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CompX International Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CompX International Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) and Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 9.5% Napco Security Technologies Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 14.5%

Volatility & Risk

CompX International Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.76. Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CompX International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. CompX International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Napco Security Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CompX International Inc. and Napco Security Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CompX International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Napco Security Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 15.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CompX International Inc. and Napco Security Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 45%. About 86.83% of CompX International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% are Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CompX International Inc. -0.18% -2.66% 2.68% 15.85% 22.76% 20.87% Napco Security Technologies Inc. 8.35% 16.5% 15.99% 84.39% 87.38% 83.81%

For the past year CompX International Inc. has weaker performance than Napco Security Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Napco Security Technologies Inc. beats CompX International Inc.

CompX International Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. The company operates through two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, and hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. This segment offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels, trim tabs, and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting, wire harnesses, and other accessories. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, vending equipment and various other industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The companyÂ’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.