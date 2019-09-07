Reviewing Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG)’s and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)’s results

Both Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group Incorporated 4 0.20 N/A -0.20 0.00 Perspecta Inc. 23 0.96 N/A 0.43 53.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Computer Task Group Incorporated and Perspecta Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Computer Task Group Incorporated and Perspecta Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group Incorporated 0.00% -4.3% -2.1% Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Computer Task Group Incorporated are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Perspecta Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Computer Task Group Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perspecta Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Computer Task Group Incorporated and Perspecta Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Perspecta Inc.’s potential downside is -22.84% and its average price target is $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.1% of Computer Task Group Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.5% of Perspecta Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of Computer Task Group Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Perspecta Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Computer Task Group Incorporated -2.65% 7.32% -4.35% 2.09% -31.36% 7.84% Perspecta Inc. -1.64% 0.3% 1.7% 16.94% 6.92% 35.48%

For the past year Computer Task Group Incorporated has weaker performance than Perspecta Inc.

Summary

Perspecta Inc. beats Computer Task Group Incorporated on 8 of the 9 factors.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.