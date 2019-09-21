Reviewing Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG)’s and Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s results

Both Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) and Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group Incorporated 4 0.18 N/A -0.20 0.00 Jianpu Technology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Computer Task Group Incorporated and Jianpu Technology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Computer Task Group Incorporated and Jianpu Technology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group Incorporated 0.00% -4.3% -2.1% Jianpu Technology Inc. 0.00% -5.8% -3.9%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Computer Task Group Incorporated. Its rival Jianpu Technology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Jianpu Technology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Computer Task Group Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.1% of Computer Task Group Incorporated shares and 45.2% of Jianpu Technology Inc. shares. Computer Task Group Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 5.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.37% of Jianpu Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Computer Task Group Incorporated -2.65% 7.32% -4.35% 2.09% -31.36% 7.84% Jianpu Technology Inc. -4.92% -1.61% -23.86% -39.93% -30.36% -11.99%

For the past year Computer Task Group Incorporated has 7.84% stronger performance while Jianpu Technology Inc. has -11.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Computer Task Group Incorporated beats Jianpu Technology Inc.

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products related information. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides advertising, marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers of credit cards and wealth management products. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.