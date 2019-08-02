Reviewing Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG)’s and AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH)’s results

Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) and AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group Incorporated 4 0.16 N/A -0.20 0.00 AMERI Holdings Inc. N/A 0.34 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Computer Task Group Incorporated and AMERI Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group Incorporated 0.00% -4.3% -2.1% AMERI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -109.9% -51%

Risk & Volatility

Computer Task Group Incorporated has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. AMERI Holdings Inc.’s 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

Computer Task Group Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, AMERI Holdings Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Computer Task Group Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AMERI Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Computer Task Group Incorporated and AMERI Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 AMERI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Computer Task Group Incorporated has a 70.07% upside potential and an average target price of $7.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.1% of Computer Task Group Incorporated shares and 0.5% of AMERI Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 5.1% of Computer Task Group Incorporated shares. Comparatively, AMERI Holdings Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Computer Task Group Incorporated -2.65% 7.32% -4.35% 2.09% -31.36% 7.84% AMERI Holdings Inc. -10.53% -17.2% -14.26% 26.27% -79.88% 66.17%

For the past year Computer Task Group Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Summary

Computer Task Group Incorporated beats AMERI Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise service, such as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural services, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services, as well as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. The company serves global 2000 companies under the Ameri100 brand. It has operations in the United States, Canada, and India. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.