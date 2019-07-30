Reviewing Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI)’s and OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s results

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) and OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) compete against each other in the Healthcare Information Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 28 1.34 N/A 1.21 22.47 OptimizeRx Corporation 14 8.29 N/A 0.01 1200.00

In table 1 we can see Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OptimizeRx Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Computer Programs and Systems Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of OptimizeRx Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OptimizeRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s current beta is 0.26 and it happens to be 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, OptimizeRx Corporation is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival OptimizeRx Corporation is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. OptimizeRx Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 OptimizeRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has a 28.90% upside potential and an average target price of $33.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.8% of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. shares and 50.8% of OptimizeRx Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 5% of Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, OptimizeRx Corporation has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Computer Programs and Systems Inc. -5.39% -10.25% -3.61% -0.8% -13.97% 8.49% OptimizeRx Corporation 35.89% 26.62% 22.64% -8.02% 90.24% 42.21%

For the past year Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has weaker performance than OptimizeRx Corporation

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Healthland Centriq, a Web-based electronic health record platform that centralizes data from various care areas; and Healthland Classic that offers a suite of integrated applications for managing operations, resources, and people, as well as for ambulatory information management solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; business management services; consulting services; and managed information technology services for community healthcare enterprises. Additionally, it provides Software as a Service based healthcare revenue cycle management solutions; system implementation and training services; and forms and office supplies. It serves nursing homes; home health agencies; physician clinics; and rural, community, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mobile, Alabama.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies. The company also offers brand messaging services, such as a variety of brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. In addition, it provides brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. The company is based in Rochester, Michigan.