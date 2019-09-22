Reviewing Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI)’s and NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s results

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) and NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) compete with each other in the Healthcare Information Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 27 1.23 N/A 1.21 21.30 NextGen Healthcare Inc. 18 2.02 N/A 0.36 45.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. NextGen Healthcare Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Computer Programs and Systems Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextGen Healthcare Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NextGen Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival NextGen Healthcare Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and NextGen Healthcare Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 NextGen Healthcare Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$25.5 is Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 7.50%. Meanwhile, NextGen Healthcare Inc.’s consensus price target is $16, while its potential downside is -2.02%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Computer Programs and Systems Inc. seems more appealing than NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and NextGen Healthcare Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 74.1%. About 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, NextGen Healthcare Inc. has 16% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Computer Programs and Systems Inc. -2.49% -7.39% -14.68% -0.85% -16.74% 2.83% NextGen Healthcare Inc. -20.31% -19.76% -14.17% -6.14% -16.95% 7.99%

For the past year Computer Programs and Systems Inc. was less bullish than NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Healthland Centriq, a Web-based electronic health record platform that centralizes data from various care areas; and Healthland Classic that offers a suite of integrated applications for managing operations, resources, and people, as well as for ambulatory information management solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; business management services; consulting services; and managed information technology services for community healthcare enterprises. Additionally, it provides Software as a Service based healthcare revenue cycle management solutions; system implementation and training services; and forms and office supplies. It serves nursing homes; home health agencies; physician clinics; and rural, community, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mobile, Alabama.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. It serves physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a strategic partnership with OTTO Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.