Reviewing Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (CPSI)’s and HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)’s results

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) and HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) are two firms in the Healthcare Information Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 28 1.10 N/A 1.21 21.30 HealthStream Inc. 27 3.41 N/A 0.41 69.56

Table 1 demonstrates Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and HealthStream Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HealthStream Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Computer Programs and Systems Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HealthStream Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.3%

Risk & Volatility

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. HealthStream Inc. on the other hand, has 0.69 beta which makes it 31.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, HealthStream Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. HealthStream Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. and HealthStream Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 HealthStream Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.15% and an $25 consensus price target. Meanwhile, HealthStream Inc.’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 11.16%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than HealthStream Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.4% of Computer Programs and Systems Inc. shares and 72.7% of HealthStream Inc. shares. About 4.7% of Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, HealthStream Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Computer Programs and Systems Inc. -2.49% -7.39% -14.68% -0.85% -16.74% 2.83% HealthStream Inc. 4.52% 8.95% 7.7% 13.73% 2.5% 16.94%

For the past year Computer Programs and Systems Inc. was less bullish than HealthStream Inc.

Summary

HealthStream Inc. beats Computer Programs and Systems Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Healthland Centriq, a Web-based electronic health record platform that centralizes data from various care areas; and Healthland Classic that offers a suite of integrated applications for managing operations, resources, and people, as well as for ambulatory information management solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; business management services; consulting services; and managed information technology services for community healthcare enterprises. Additionally, it provides Software as a Service based healthcare revenue cycle management solutions; system implementation and training services; and forms and office supplies. It serves nursing homes; home health agencies; physician clinics; and rural, community, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mobile, Alabama.

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce, patient experience, and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. The company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions, and HealthStream Provider Solutions. It offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services. The company also provides applications for recruiting and applicant tracking; learning; performance appraisal; compensation management; succession planning; competency management; credentialing and privileging; provider enrollment; disclosure management; clinical development; simulation-based education; and industry-sponsored training. Its patient experience solutions provide customers with Patient Insights, Employee Insights, Physician Insights, Community Insights surveys, data analyses of survey results, and other research-based measurement tools. In addition, the company offers EchoCredentialing, a platform that manages medical staff credentialing and privileging processes; EchoOneApp, an enrollment platform; EchoAccess, a platform that supports hospital call centers; EchoAnalytics, which offers a range of validation tools; and EchoOnboarding, an onboarding dashboard with a workflow functionality and onboarding navigator tools. It markets its products and services to healthcare industry, including private, not for profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. HealthStream, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.