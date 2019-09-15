Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s results

Both Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 32.31 N/A -0.55 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 20 19.77 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Compugen Ltd. and Zymeworks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compugen Ltd. and Zymeworks Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Compugen Ltd. and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Zymeworks Inc. is $37.75, which is potential 47.35% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 49.2% respectively. Insiders held 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 5.7% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was less bullish than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.