Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s results

Both Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 25.94 N/A -0.55 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Risk & Volatility

Compugen Ltd. is 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.62 beta. Zogenix Inc.’s 1.9 beta is the reason why it is 90.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Compugen Ltd. and Zogenix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Zogenix Inc. is $62.5, which is potential 31.36% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Zogenix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.