Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

This is a contrast between Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 33.38 N/A -0.55 0.00 Vical Incorporated 7 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Compugen Ltd. and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Compugen Ltd. and Vical Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Volatility and Risk

Compugen Ltd.’s current beta is 2.62 and it happens to be 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s 73.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 36.8 and has 36.8 Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.9% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend while Vical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.