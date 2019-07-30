Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 23.66 N/A -0.40 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Compugen Ltd. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Compugen Ltd. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 77.4% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% scPharmaceuticals Inc. -5.12% 41.94% 6.34% -25.11% -75.38% -6.38%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 62.21% stronger performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has -6.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.