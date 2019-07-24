Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 25.91 N/A -0.40 0.00 Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Compugen Ltd. and Savara Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Volatility and Risk

Compugen Ltd. is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.41 beta. Competitively, Savara Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. Its rival Savara Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.6 and 15.6 respectively. Savara Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Compugen Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and Savara Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 49.5%. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was more bullish than Savara Inc.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.