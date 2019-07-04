Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 3 28.83 N/A -0.40 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 2 15.42 N/A -7.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 2.5% respectively. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 62.21% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.