Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 30.95 N/A -0.55 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.39 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Risk and Volatility

Compugen Ltd. has a beta of 2.62 and its 162.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Molecular Templates Inc. on the other hand, has 2.73 beta which makes it 173.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Compugen Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and Molecular Templates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 72.2%. Insiders owned roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.