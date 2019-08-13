Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s results

We are comparing Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 29.72 N/A -0.55 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.62 beta indicates that Compugen Ltd. is 162.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 51.2%. Insiders held roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was less bullish than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.