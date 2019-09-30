Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s results

Both Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 0.00 59.51M -0.55 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 14 0.01 44.39M -3.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 1,490,918,201.18% -83.4% -60.4% MacroGenics Inc. 319,352,517.99% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

Compugen Ltd. has a beta of 2.62 and its 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc.’s 130.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. MacroGenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Compugen Ltd. and MacroGenics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MacroGenics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average price target and a 117.04% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, MacroGenics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.