Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

Both Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 32.75 N/A -0.55 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.39 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Compugen Ltd. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.62 beta means Compugen Ltd.’s volatility is 162.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Compugen Ltd. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.6 consensus price target and a 813.04% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 99.2%. Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 12%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -79.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.