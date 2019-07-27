Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 25.86 N/A -0.40 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Compugen Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.41 beta. In other hand, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has beta of 1.76 which is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 13.1% respectively. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.