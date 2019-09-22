Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Both Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 35.60 N/A -0.55 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.17 N/A -22.38 0.00

Demonstrates Compugen Ltd. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Compugen Ltd. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 152.53% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Compugen Ltd. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.3% and 35.9% respectively. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.