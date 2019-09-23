Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

Since Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 35.60 N/A -0.55 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Compugen Ltd. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Risk & Volatility

Compugen Ltd. is 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.62. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6. Genocea Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has stronger performance than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.