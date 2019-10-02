Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s results

This is a contrast between Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 0.00 59.51M -0.55 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 13 -0.38 46.44M -1.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Compugen Ltd. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compugen Ltd. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 1,488,382,562.59% -83.4% -60.4% Cytokinetics Incorporated 352,887,537.99% -269.2% -47.5%

Volatility & Risk

Compugen Ltd.’s 2.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 162.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Compugen Ltd. and Cytokinetics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $20, which is potential 74.67% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has weaker performance than Cytokinetics Incorporated

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.