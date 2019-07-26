Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 25.04 N/A -0.40 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Compugen Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Compugen Ltd. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Compugen Ltd. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 87.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.9% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.