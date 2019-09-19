Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s results

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 34.44 N/A -0.55 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Compugen Ltd. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compugen Ltd. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

Compugen Ltd.’s 2.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 162.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.8 Quick Ratio. Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares and 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was more bullish than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences Inc. beats Compugen Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.