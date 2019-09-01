Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

Both Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 33.26 N/A -0.55 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 119.35 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Compugen Ltd. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.62 beta means Compugen Ltd.’s volatility is 162.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.3 beta and it is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Compugen Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc. beats Compugen Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.