Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

This is a contrast between Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 26.52 N/A -0.55 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Compugen Ltd. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.62 beta means Compugen Ltd.’s volatility is 162.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Akari Therapeutics Plc on the other hand, has -2.8 beta which makes it 380.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Compugen Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 12%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.