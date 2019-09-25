Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s results

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 32.65 N/A -0.55 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 20.53 N/A -5.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Compugen Ltd. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.62 shows that Compugen Ltd. is 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Compugen Ltd. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, with potential upside of 26.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Compugen Ltd. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 0%. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Compugen Ltd. was more bullish than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.