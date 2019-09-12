Reviewing Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)’s and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s results

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen Ltd. 4 32.01 N/A -0.55 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 22.01 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Compugen Ltd. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Compugen Ltd. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility and Risk

Compugen Ltd.’s current beta is 2.62 and it happens to be 162.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.81 beta which is 181.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Compugen Ltd. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 6.29% and its average target price is $42.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Compugen Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.