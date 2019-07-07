Reviewing Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU)’s results

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRGU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 16 0.68 N/A 1.39 12.08 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.20 60.30

Table 1 demonstrates Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has a consensus price target of $34, and a 72.06% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 36.2% and 24.1% respectively. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share owned by insiders are 16.95%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 1.57% 1.33% 6.52% 8.45% 7.48% 35.1% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 9.14% 14.42% 18.7% 20.12% 0% 18.43%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has stronger performance than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 7 of the 9 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.