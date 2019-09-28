Reviewing Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)’s results

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 19 1.78 49.43M 1.39 13.79 Seaboard Corporation 4,103 0.00 N/A 18.91 215.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Seaboard Corporation. Seaboard Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Seaboard Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 261,672,842.77% 0% 0% Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Seaboard Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Seaboard Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s upside potential is 8.64% at a $21.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 19% of Seaboard Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares. Comparatively, 78.33% are Seaboard Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Seaboard Corporation -0.93% -1.82% -9.44% 8.2% 10.31% 15.37%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has stronger performance than Seaboard Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Seaboard Corporation beats Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.