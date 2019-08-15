Reviewing Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)’s results

Both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|17
|0.64
|N/A
|1.39
|13.79
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s upside potential is 61.07% at a $29.83 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.2% and 54.1% respectively. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share owned by insiders are 16.95%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|-0.62%
|0.47%
|17.36%
|29.64%
|9.71%
|54.22%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.39%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.61%
For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has stronger performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
