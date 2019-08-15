Reviewing Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)’s results

Both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.64 N/A 1.39 13.79 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 2 2.67 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s upside potential is 61.07% at a $29.83 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.2% and 54.1% respectively. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share owned by insiders are 16.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has stronger performance than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.