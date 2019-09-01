Reviewing Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX)’s results

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.65 N/A 1.39 13.79 REX American Resources Corporation 77 0.92 N/A 3.90 19.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and REX American Resources Corporation. REX American Resources Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than REX American Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and REX American Resources Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 REX American Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s upside potential currently stands at 14.73% and an $21.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and REX American Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 36.2% and 89% respectively. Insiders owned 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. Competitively, 11.8% are REX American Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% REX American Resources Corporation -5.71% 4.48% -13.55% 2.5% -2.78% 9.53%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was more bullish than REX American Resources Corporation.

Summary

REX American Resources Corporation beats Compass Diversified Holdings LLC on 10 of the 11 factors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.