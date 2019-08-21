Reviewing Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)’s results

Since Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.65 N/A 1.39 13.79 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

Demonstrates Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Legacy Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Legacy Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Compass Diversified Holdings LLC. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Legacy Acquisition Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 1 2.50 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$35.75 is Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 88.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Legacy Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.2% and 66.53%. About 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Legacy Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.