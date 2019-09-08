Reviewing Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)’s and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)’s results

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 18 0.65 N/A 1.39 13.79 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0 0 0 0.00

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s upside potential currently stands at 14.00% and an $21.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares and 0% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares. Insiders owned 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52%

For the past year Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has stronger performance than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats on 6 of the 6 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

